Hampshire couple take on ‘Pedal Paddle Peak’ for sons living with muscular dystrophy

On Saturday 14 September, Hannah Black, 34, and Nick Best, 36, from Stockbridge are taking on the Pedal Paddle Peak charity challenge in Snowdonia, which involves a 24-mile cycle, climbing to the peak of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) – the highest mountain in England and Wales, and a 2.5-mile kayak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple are doing the challenge for Muscular Dystrophy UK – the leading charity for the 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions, in support of their two sons, Logan, 10, and Albie, 6, who live with Becker muscular dystrophy. Hannah and Nick have currently raised over £1,500.

Fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK and raising awareness of muscle wasting conditions is particularly important to Hannah as her brother, Danny, lives with Becker muscular dystrophy, as well as her two sons. “Despite having muscular dystrophy in my family, I still wasn’t aware of the number of different conditions and that symptoms can vary and occur at different ages,” said Hannah. “Both my brother and grandad showed signs later in life so, even though I knew I was a carrier, it came as a real shock to us when Logan and Albie were diagnosed so young.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan, 10, was four years’ old when he was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy. “I remember he returned to school just after recovering from the flu, and a teacher noticed his foot starting to contract,” said Hannah. “We took him straight to the GP, but they didn’t think it was anything to worry about. Due to my family history, I pushed for a second opinion, but it took a while. Eventually, we were referred to Salisbury Hospital for some tests. That same day, we received the news that Logan had Becker muscular dystrophy.”

Albie and Logan with older sister Lexi

Described by his mum as a ‘smart, sensitive, cheeky little boy’, Logan loves judo, swimming and riding his bike. “Logan is very open about his condition and seems to take it all in his stride. He has daily stretches to do, at home and at school, but he currently keeps up with his peers. However, he does tire easily and what people don’t see is the tiredness at home. It’s almost like an invisible condition to many people, which is one of the reasons I think it’s so important to raise awareness.”

At the time of Logan’s diagnosis, his younger brother, Albie (now six) was six months’ old. Explaining how his journey will be very different to his brother’s, Hannah said: “Albie has also been diagnosed with Becker, but his journey will be more challenging. From an early age, Albie was diagnosed with non-verbal autism. During a brain scan last year, he was also tested for muscular dystrophy and that’s when we found out they were both living with Becker.”

Taking on Pedal Paddle Peak – Snowdon for Muscular Dystrophy UK is Hannah and Nick’s way of supporting their two sons as well as everyone else living with a muscle wasting or weakening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve always wanted to do something for the charity, but just weren’t sure what. Then we saw Pedal Paddle Peak – Snowdon and thought ‘let’s do it’. We love Wales and it’s a special place for us as we went there on holiday not long after Albie was diagnosed, so it felt like a sign. It’s been hard training during the school summer holidays, but we’ve been out walking the dogs and cycling, and I’m sure the adrenaline will kick in on the day!

Hannah with son Albie and daughter Lexi

“I can’t wait to do it now. I’m looking forward to meeting the other people taking part and hearing their stories. It’s going to be an emotional day, I’m sure.”

Kiera Santry, Challenge Events Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Hannah and Nick for choosing to support us and take on the Pedal Paddle Peak - Snowdon challenge in support of their sons. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to fund groundbreaking research and improve understanding of muscle wasting conditions.”

To support Hannah and Nick’s fundraising, visit musculardystrophyuk.enthuse.com/pf/hannah-black

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out about next year’s Pedal Paddle Peak – Lake District and Snowdon, as well as other upcoming challenges at musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at musculardystrophyuk.org