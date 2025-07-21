Hampshire families invited to picnics celebrating World Breastfeeding Week

This summer World Breastfeeding Week will take place between Friday 1 August and Thursday 7 August 2025.

Celebrating the week, Hampshire Healthy Families, a partnership between Hampshire Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (HIOWH) and Barnardo’s, will be holding social picnics across Hampshire. The picnics are free to attend and open to all families where they can meet new friends and talk to health visiting professionals for support and advice.

Sharon Atyeo, Health Visiting Community Nursery Nurse, said: “Join us for the celebration picnics where you will be welcomed to our warm and friendly atmosphere and a supportive environment. You will be joined by other parents who are also going through their own breastfeeding journey, and will show understanding and compassion in a safe space. Health visiting teams are here to support you and your baby with breastfeeding and answer any questions you may have.”

Karen Sheldon, Infant Feeding Lead for HIOWH Children and Family Services, said: “World Breastfeeding Week provides an opportunity for parents to come together to celebrate their own achievements, value breastfeeding, make friends, and share experiences.

Bring a picnic for this year's World Breastfeeding Week

“Breastfeeding not only provides valuable health benefits for the mother and her baby but also environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

“As a Gold Baby Friendly accredited Trust, our aim is to promote, protect, and support breastfeeding to enable parents to experience a positive breastfeeding journey.”

This year’s theme will focus on the environment and climate change. The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) website states: “Breastfeeding is a natural, renewable food that is environmentally safe. Breastfeeding is produced and delivered without pollution, packaging or waste and is the sustainable solution that is good for the planet and its people. Prioritising and supporting breastfeeding will reduce the growing climate impact of artificial infant feed supply chains.”

The following picnic dates are:

Friday 1 August: Portchester Castle PO16 92W, 10.00am-12.00pm

Tuesday 5 August: Victoria Park, Portsmouth, PO1 3HJ, 10.00am-12.00pm

Wednesday 6 August: Boorley Green Sports Pavillion Field, 11.30am - 1.30pm

Wednesday 6 August: Southwood Country Park Ively Rd, Farnborough, GU14 0LJ, 1.00pm - 3.00pm

Wednesday 6 August: Eastrop Park, Basingstoke (meeting outside the Boathouse), 11.00am - 1.00pm

Wednesday 6 August: Houndwell Park, Southampton SO14 1JY, 1.00pm - 3.00pm