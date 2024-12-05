Havant MP Alan Mak calls on residents to support local independent traders ahead of Small Business Saturday

Havant MP Alan Mak has urged people to shop local as Small Business Saturday shines a spotlight on the nation's independent traders.

He visited a butchers, bike shop, florist, tea room and coffee shop in the Havant Constituency to show his support for them and back the annual campaign.

The Small Business Saturday initiative encourages shoppers to use small businesses in their communities all year round.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on shopping habits.

Alan Mak MP with Claire Lester at Claire's Floristry and Tea Room in Bedhampton

Mr Mak called in on Claire Lester at Claire's Floristry and Tea Room in Bedhampton. She began her floristry business in 2015 and offers everything from small one-off bouquets through to designing for weddings, funerals and corporate events.

In June she moved into new premises and now also runs a tea room offering a cuppa and cake or lunch, all served using her nan's china.

She said: "It's always been a dream of mine to have a floristry business and tea shop together. It's hard work but I enjoy it. It's become a community hub and I love that."

Mr Mak also visited Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park and chatted to owner Gary Wright. The ex-soldier in the Royal Hampshire Regiment began learning how to be a butcher as a 10-year-old Saturday boy and has 50 years' experience in the trade.

Alan Mak MP with Queenie Butler-Hoskins at Queenie's Vintage Tea Room in Emsworth

He supplies fresh farm meat, pies and cooked meats, plus home-made sausages. Gary also cures his own bacon.

Gary said: "I'm old school. I like to talk to customers and do things the traditional way. We try to cater for everybody's needs."

At Queenie's Vintage Tea Room in Emsworth he met owner Queenie Butler-Hoskins, who has converted a former waiting room on Platform 2 at Emsworth Railway Station into a tea room offering a nostalgic trip back in time to the 1950s. It becomes a Speakeasy bar on Friday nights and even features a secret garden.

Queenie said: "I've always been obsessed with vintage things and I really wanted to create a space where local people can come and enjoy really good coffee, cake or a tipple."

Alan Mak MP with Les Holloway at Hayling Cycles

At Hayling Cycles Mr Mak spoke with owner Les Holloway, who was in the Royal Navy for 19 years and travelled the world as an electrician. He moved to Hayling in 2012.

He said: "I always tinkered with my children's bikes when they were young."

Les caters for local riders of all ages, plus visitors who come to Hayling to cycle the Billy Trail. As well as selling bikes, Les also stocks a range of accessories and has a workshop where he can carry out repairs.

Mr Mak also visited Ethos Coffee & Brunch in Havant, which friends Ollie Markham-Bradley and Ben Gregory opened in December last year.

Alan Mak MP with Ollie Markham-Bradley at Ethos Coffee & Brunch in Havant

They previously worked in hospitality together and felt there was a gap in the market for a small business that truly valued its guests and staff.

Ollie said: "We work hard and live and breathe the business. We love what we do and hope that comes across. We're all about the personal touch."

Mr Mak said: "I really enjoyed calling in to these local businesses and finding out all about the people who run them. Small independent businesses are the lifeblood of our shopping centres and local economy.

"I encourage residents across the Havant Constituency to support them by shopping local, not just on Small Business Saturday but all year round."