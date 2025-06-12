Havant MP Alan Mak invites residents to attend his 4th annual Health & Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church

Havant MP Alan Mak has invited residents to attend his 4th annual Havant Constituency Health & Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church on Friday 20 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fair takes place between 10am and noon and brings together local health bodies, charities, community organisations and businesses to offer information and advice about physical and mental health.

Visitors will be able to chat to a range of exhibitors that include Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network, Friends of Emsworth Community Health, Havant Talking News and Age Concern Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also confirmed to be among those attending are representatives of Havant U3A, Emsworth Flower Club, Havant Macular Support Group and Ems Valley Memorial Arboretum.

Alan Mak MP with exhibitors at last year's Health & Wellbeing Fair

Mr Mak said: "Following the COVID-19 pandemic, I held my first ever Havant Constituency Health and Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church in 2022.

"The Fair was a great success and it has been held at the same venue each year since, with exhibitors and attendees letting me know that they have found the opportunity to share important information and advice about mental and physical health very useful.

"Admission is free and you can come anytime between 10am and noon. Please feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends who are also constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm especially keen to encourage our older people to attend the Fair, as this is a good opportunity to engage with many organisations who can offer activities, services or help locally."

Mr Mak is also busy organising his 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair, which will take place at Bedhampton Community Centre on 19 September.