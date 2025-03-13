Havant MP Alan Mak meets Hayling Island therapy dog Molly at QA Hospital

Havant MP Alan Mak has met Hayling Island therapy dog Molly and her owner Tess Balchin at QA Hospital.

Tess, who lives in Eastoke, and her previous dog Maggie first began working with the charity Pets As Therapy seven years ago. Alan met Maggie on a previous visit to QA Hospital.

Maggie sadly passed away last year, but now Tess and her new dog Molly make regular visits to the QA to see staff and patients.

They met up with Alan when he joined HRH The Princess Royal as she officially opened the new QA Hospital Emergency Department.

Alan Mak MP with Tess Balchin and her dog Molly at QA Hospitalplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP with Tess Balchin and her dog Molly at QA Hospital

Pets As Therapy involves volunteers and their pets visiting establishments such as care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons, where they bring smiles to many faces.

People of all ages get the chance to chat to someone and stroke a friendly dog or cat.

Alan said: "It was lovely to see Tess again and to meet her new dog Molly.

"I know what an important role therapy dogs like Molly play and how they can have a beneficial effect on hospital patients, lifting their spirits and helping with their recovery."

He added: "Of course this wouldn't be possible without kind-hearted volunteers like Tess who happily give up their time to help others."

