Havant MP Alan Mak visits Hayling Island’s vandalism-hit Isla Bay cafe to show his support

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited a vandalism-hit Hayling Island cafe to show his support.

Co-owner Eray Karacan was shocked to discover that windows had been smashed overnight when he arrived to open Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen on Rails Lane.

Caring members of the local community began an online fundraising campaign to help Eray and business partner Emrah Tashan repair the damage. The £2,000 target was reached in just five hours.

People also arrived with brushes to help sweep up all the broken glass.

Alan Mak MP talks to Isla Bay owners Emrah Tashan and Eray Karacan

The smashed windows have now been replaced and Emrah showed Mr Mak the shutters that he has reluctantly had fitted for extra security.

He and Eray opened the business in 2023 and employ 13 full-time and part-time staff.

Emrah explained: "We invested a lot of money in refurbishing the building. We're trying to build a business, but somebody smashed all our windows and we don't know why because we don't upset anybody."

He and Eray say they've been touched by the generosity of people who contributed to the fundraising and plan to offer free breakfasts as a thank you.

Meanwhile police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Mr Mak said: "I was very sorry to hear that Emrah and Eray's restaurant had been vandalised and wanted to show my support.

"They've worked hard to build up the business and I was pleased to see they've now moved on from this distressing incident and are still positive about the future.

"What it has demonstrated is the strong sense of community in Hayling and how local people are quick to help those in need.

"I have discussed this incident with local police, who are working with Eray and Emrah as the investigation continues."