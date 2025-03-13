Havant MP Alan Mak visits The Institute of Cancer Research to see how its scientists are leading the fight against cancer

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited The Institute of Cancer Research to see how its scientists are leading the fight against cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology toured the ICR laboratories in London and found out how this world-leading cancer research institute and charity is using public donations and clinical partnerships to make the discoveries that help to defeat cancer.

The influential ICR is right at the heart of the UK's life sciences eco-system and excels in identifying cancer genes, developing precision radiotherapy and discovering new cancer drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2005 its scientists have discovered 21 new drug candidates, 13 of which have entered clinical trials and two have been approved for use for prostate and breast cancer.

Alan Mak MP with Dr Matt Jessop at the Institute of Cancer Research

Mr Mak was shown around the laboratories by Professor Chris Bakal and Dr Matt Jessop before joining a discussion about the work of the ICR.

He said: "I enjoyed visiting The Institute of Cancer Research and seeing how its scientists are leading the way in discovering and developing new drugs and radiotherapy research.

"As Havant MP and Shadow Secretary of State I will continue to shout about UK science and technology success stories that are helping to change lives in the Havant Constituency, the country and the world."