Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes completion of work to upgrade surface on Hayling Billy Trail

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed the completion of work to upgrade the surface on a stretch of the Hayling Billy Trail.

The new ‘all-weather’ surface will make it easier for walkers, cyclists, mobility scooter users and horse riders to use the trail throughout the year.

Hampshire County Council has delivered the upgrades to a 1.3km northern section of the route, repairing damaged sections, and providing a surface which offers more protection from erosion and storm damage.

The trail is a country path which follows the route of an old railway line along the western edge of Hayling Island.

Alan Mak MP cycles on the Hayling Billy Trail with Hayling County Councillor Lance Quantrill

Mr Mak, who worked closely with Hayling County Councillor Lance Quantrill and helped to secure £610,000 to fund the project via a grant from the previous Conservative Government, said: "I'm delighted that the Hayling Billy Trail upgrade work is now complete.

"I know the trail is very popular with residents and visitors and it's great that this new, improved surface will ensure it's accessible all year round."