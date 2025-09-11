Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes new priest for Hayling as three Island churches are unified

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed the new church minister for Hayling as three Island churches are unified under his leadership.

Mr Mak met Rev Nick Todd, who has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge for Hayling Anglicans, plus a group of parishioners at St Mary's Church.

Former Army chaplain Rev Todd now leads three Anglican churches on Hayling - St Mary's, St Andrew's and St Peter's. He was licensed for his new role by Bishop of Portsmouth the Rt Rev Dr Jonathan Frost earlier this year and will serve a three-year term.

Rev Todd began work in IT before training for ordination. He became a religious affairs producer for his local BBC radio station while also working as a vicar in Shropshire.

Alan Mak MP and Rev Nick Todd look at the ancient yew tree in St Mary's churchyard on Hayling Island

He was also a rector in Suffolk before becoming a chaplain in the British Army. He and his wife Pam were posted to Kenya for three years before their most recent post on Thorney Island near Emsworth.

After their meeting, Rev Todd showed Mr Mak the ancient yew tree in St Mary's churchyard that has recently been the subject of a crowdfunder campaign to help save it.

Mr Mak said: "It was a pleasure to meet Rev Todd and some of his parishioners and hear about his plans for the Anglican churches on Hayling. I wish him well for his time on the Island and look forward to keeping in touch."