Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes pupils from Trosnant Junior School in Leigh Park on trip to Parliament

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed pupils from Trosnant Junior School in Leigh Park on a trip to Parliament.

They were taken on a guided tour of the Parliamentary estate before meeting up with Mr Mak for a question and answer session in the Education Centre.

Groups of pupils from Trosnant Junior School visit Parliament each year and Mr Mak has also been to the school to talk to the children about life as an MP and see their work on the subject of democracy.

He said: "I regularly visit schools in the Havant Constituency and I was pleased to welcome Trosnant Junior School pupils to Westminster so they can see democracy in action.

Pupils from Trosnant Junior School with Alan Mak MP during their visit to ParliamentPupils from Trosnant Junior School with Alan Mak MP during their visit to Parliament
Pupils from Trosnant Junior School with Alan Mak MP during their visit to Parliament

"I think it's really important for young people to learn more about Parliament and what it does. Who knows, maybe in the future one of the pupils will be inspired to stand as a prospective Parliamentary candidate."

