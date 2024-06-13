Her Majesty The Queen to continue as patron for UKHarvest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UKHarvest, Sussex based food rescue and redistribution charity are delighted to announce that following the review of the Royal Patronage, Her Majesty The Queen will continue as patron for UKHarvest. UKHarvest has previously welcomed The Queen to our community kitchen in London, where she officially opened our community kitchen, Nourish Hub, back in 2022.

The Queen expressed that 'What you're doing is bringing people together and getting people talking over food.' This is exactly the action UKHarvest are taking to ensure that our community is supported, engaged and included in all we do.

Yvonne Thomson, UKHarvest’s CEO said: "It is a huge honour to have Her Majesty The Queen as our Patron. The kind support of The Queen makes a huge difference to our charity, reaching communities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know how important the fight against food waste is, and we are lucky that our own Royal family are heavily invested in tackling the social and environmental impacts that food waste has on the modern world."

Her Majesty The Queen, formerly the Dutchess of Cornwall, opening Nourish Hub in 2022

The Queen's support for the work that UKHarvest does is a testament to the vital need in the UK to reduce food waste and ensure that fresh, healthy food is available to all.