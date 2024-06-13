Her Majesty The Queen to continue as patron for UKHarvest
The Queen expressed that 'What you're doing is bringing people together and getting people talking over food.' This is exactly the action UKHarvest are taking to ensure that our community is supported, engaged and included in all we do.
Yvonne Thomson, UKHarvest’s CEO said: "It is a huge honour to have Her Majesty The Queen as our Patron. The kind support of The Queen makes a huge difference to our charity, reaching communities across the UK.
"We know how important the fight against food waste is, and we are lucky that our own Royal family are heavily invested in tackling the social and environmental impacts that food waste has on the modern world."
The Queen's support for the work that UKHarvest does is a testament to the vital need in the UK to reduce food waste and ensure that fresh, healthy food is available to all.
As UKHarvest has continued to grow and evolve into a wider-reaching, accessible supporting charity, we look forward to working with The Queen to ensure that no food goes to waste, and that surplus food reaches those that need it most.