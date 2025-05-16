In honour of Dementia Action Week 2025, Home Instead Portsmouth is teaming up with the world-famous Mary Rose Museum to host a free coffee morning on Thursday, May 22 from 10am to 11.30am — welcoming those living with dementia, their families, and anyone seeking advice, support, or simply a friendly chat.

Attendees will also enjoy free entry to the museum, where adjustments have been made to improve accessibility, including raised lighting levels in the main exhibit hall.

This event marks the culmination of a growing partnership between Home Instead Portsmouth and the Mary Rose Museum, following a series of bespoke dementia awareness training sessions delivered to the museum’s staff and volunteers in recent months. The sessions have helped the museum team better understand how to support visitors living with dementia and create a more inclusive, welcoming environment for all.

As part of their commitment to accessibility, the museum has made thoughtful changes ahead of the event — including raising the lighting in the historically atmospheric exhibit spaces, making navigation easier for visitors with cognitive or sensory challenges.

On the day, members of the Home Instead team will be on hand to chat informally about dementia, offer guidance and signposting, and share how high-quality, person-centred care at home can make a meaningful difference.

Helen Brown, Director of Home Instead Portsmouth, said: “We’re so proud to partner with the Mary Rose Museum – a site of national importance that sits at the heart of our local heritage. Their team has shown real commitment to becoming more dementia-aware and this coffee morning is a wonderful way to bring people together in a safe, supportive and inspiring setting.”

No booking is required to attend the event – simply turn up and enjoy a hot drink, warm welcome, and the chance to explore one of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmarks free of charge.