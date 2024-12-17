Ho ho ho! The Father Christmas Express delivers a festive treat at The Watercress Line

The Father Christmas Express is delivering a magical treat for children and the young at heart at The Watercress Line in the run-up to the Big Day.

Excited visitors are joining Father Christmas and his helpers on five separate days this month for jolly fun aboard the Father Christmas Express steam train. The festive journey concludes at his Hampshire Hideaway, where youngsters receive a special gift at the Present Junction.

Four thousand people have signed up for this seasonal experience, which also includes photo opportunities with Father Christmas, an Elf Door Activity Trail, an enchanting ride on the illuminated miniature railway and writing a special letter to Father Christmas.

The Watercress Line, CEO, Rebecca Dalley said: “We are thrilled to welcome so many families to enjoy the Father Christmas Express. It's heart-warming to see the joy and excitement on children’s faces as they meet Father Christmas and take part in the magical activities we’ve planned.

“We are proud to create such special memories for our visitors and look forward to spreading festive cheer throughout the season”.

Although this event has already sold out, there are still tickets available for The Watercress Line’s famous Steam Illuminations sound and light train, running until 4 January.

For tickets to Steam Illuminations, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/steam-illuminations/