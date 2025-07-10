Horndean care home goes full throttle with classic car show

Members of the Horndean community flocked to their local care home as it opened its doors for a classic car show.

Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, hosted the fun-filled afternoon featuring a variety of stunning vehicles to delight residents and visitors.

A fleet of eight cars from 1954 to 1974 pulled up outside the home, provided by Hayling Legends. Guests and residents were invited to admire the craftsmanship, as well as share stories of their own memories with the classic cars.

Resident Ray Smith, aged 91, said: “I joined the Air Force at 18 and trained to become a mechanic. I later resumed my career outside the forces and worked on several cars that were at the show on the day – it was especially nostalgic to see the cars from the Ford family and the Morris Minor!”

Inside the home, visitors were able to enjoy tea, coffee and a bacon or sausage bap while reminiscing over the good old days.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “Everyone enjoyed having the classic cars visit the home – especially the residents, who loved every minute of the event.

“It was wonderful to be able to welcome members of the local community to the home to share in our passion for motoring. Many of the residents have fond memories of the classic cars they had in their younger years or can remember seeing in decades gone by. We’re delighted that we were able to create a memorable afternoon full of reminiscence.

“We’re already looking forward to putting our foot down and planning more ‘wheelie’ fun visits and trips that build on the residents’ interests.”

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

For more information, call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 023 9298 6773, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/pear-tree-court