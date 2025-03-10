Housebuilder Supports Portsmouth Primary School with Donation for World Book Day

March, March, Portsmouth, UK- Local housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties has proudly donated to Sharps Copse Primary School in celebration of World Book Day to support the school’s efforts to inspire a love of reading among its students.

World Book Day, held annually on 6th March, a celebration of books and reading, encouraging young readers to discover the joy of literature. Redrow’s £250 donation will enable the school to expand its library with a diverse selection of books, catering to different age groups and interests, and helping the students to develop important literacy skills.

Helen Noble, English lead at Sharps Copse Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their generous donation. Books are such an essential part of our students’ learning journey, and this contribution will allow us to introduce even more exciting and educational resources into the school. World Book Day is such a special occasion, and Redrow’s support makes it even more meaningful for our students.”

With millions of children in the UK lacking access to books, this donation is particularly important in helping bridge that gap. The donation from Redrow will be used to enhance the school’s library with new titles that promote creativity, learning, and imagination.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “We are excited to support Sharps Copse Primary School with this donation. At Redrow, we understand the value of education, and we’re committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. By providing resources to foster a love of reading, we hope to help students build the foundations for a bright future.”

