Hovertravel Enhances Accessibility with Recite Me’s Translation Technology
With one in ten people not speaking English as their first language, Hovertravel recognises the importance of providing inclusive digital experiences. The Recite Me toolbar allows visitors to instantly translate text into their preferred language and even listen to the translated content read aloud by clicking the play button.
To change the language of the website that you are viewing, you need to select the button marked “Languages.” This will then produce a drop-down list of all the languages that Recite offers translation to. Find the language that you want from the list and press on it—the site will then be converted to that language.
Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing & Digital Development at Hovertravel, commented: “At Hovertravel, we are committed to ensuring that all our customers have equal access to information about our services. With many people in the UK not speaking English as their first language, integrating Recite Me technology allows us to break down language barriers and enhance the travel experience for international visitors and non-English speakers. We welcome customers from around the world to experience our hovercraft (aéroglisseur in French, Luftkissenfahrzeug in German, and aerodeslizador in Spanish). Now, as the first cross-Solent ferry with this technology, we can help them plan their visits to the Isle of Wight better, whether that’s to see the sights, visit family, or travel for business.”
Recite Me’s powerful translation tool is available across Hovertravel’s entire website, supporting customers from diverse linguistic backgrounds in planning their journeys with ease and confidence.