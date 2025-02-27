Hovertravel expands HoverBlue discount to all PO Postcodes

Hovertravel is delighted to announce the expansion of its HoverBlue discount scheme to all residents within the PO postcode area, extending its reach from PO8 in the north to PO22 in the east and PO14 in the west.

This expansion means that the estimated 855,000 people living across the Portsmouth postcode region can now benefit from a 29% discount on standard adult day return fares when travelling with Hovertravel.

Initially launched for Isle of Wight residents and later extended to include PO1-PO5 postcodes, HoverBlue has proven to be a highly popular initiative, offering local travellers significant savings.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, explains: “We have listened to our customers and recognised the strong demand for affordable, convenient travel across a wider area. By expanding HoverBlue to all PO postcodes, we are ensuring that more people—from Queen Elizabeth Park to Bognor Regis to Titchfield—can enjoy the benefits of fast, reliable travel to and from the Isle of Wight.

“With a HoverBlue day return now just £23.60, this ongoing discount demonstrates our appreciation for the continued loyalty of our local customers.”

Hovertravel operates the fastest ferry service to the Isle of Wight, completing the crossing in under ten minutes—less than half the time of its nearest competitor. Departing from the Southsea seafront, the hovercraft lands directly on the shore in Ryde, with the town centre just a five-minute walk away.

HoverBlue is available to all residents in the PO postcode area who sign up for the free discount scheme. Eligible adults, children aged 5-15 years, and seniors over 60 can take advantage of these savings on day returns.

To sign up for HoverBlue, please visit: https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/hoverblue where there are options for both Isle of Wight residents and other local residents.