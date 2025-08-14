Hovertravel Launches Exclusive 25% Discount for Portsmouth Park & Ride Customers

Hovertravel has teamed up with Portsmouth City Council’s Park & Ride service to offer passengers an easy, affordable way to travel between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until 30th September 2025, park & ride customers can enjoy 25% off Hovertravel standard day returns on adult, student, senior, and child tickets (excluding family fares). This discount is available for up to five people per booking when purchasing in terminal and simply showing a valid Portsmouth Park & Ride ticket dated for the day of travel.

In addition, park & ride customers can also take advantage of 25% off Hovertravel’s unique experiences throughout 2025 – from themed excursions to special events – by using the promo code HTEXP25PR when booking online, or by presenting a valid Portsmouth Park & Ride ticket at the terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Horrocks, Head of Sales & Business Development at Hovertravel, said:

Hovertravel offer for Portsmouth Park and Ride customers

“We’re delighted to be working with Portsmouth City Council’s Park & Ride to make travelling to the Isle of Wight even more convenient and cost-effective. By combining easy city parking with our high-speed hovercraft service, this offer gives customers the perfect reason to enjoy a day trip or a special experience with us this year.”

Portsmouth Park & Ride offers quick, stress-free travel into the city, helping to reduce congestion and lower emissions. With up to 650 parking spaces and frequent buses into the city centre, it’s an ideal starting point for those heading to the Hovertravel terminal at Southsea.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Hovertravel on this fantastic offer. It’s a great example of how collaboration can create real benefits for visitors. By linking our park & ride with Hovertravel’s fast and reliable crossings, we’re opening up exciting opportunities for people to explore the Isle of Wight easily and affordably. This initiative not only supports sustainable travel into Portsmouth but also enhances access to one of the South’s most iconic destinations.”

Full details can be found here: https://hovertravel.co.uk/Portsmouth-Park-and-Ride