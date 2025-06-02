'I will feel great even when I’m 64 '

Losing weight and now feeling great at 62.

Losing a total of 1 stone 6 lbs in weight and now feeling great at 62 is the best thing I did for me and reaching my dream target.

I’ve been a Slimming World member before but something was different this time. I joined Emma’s Slimming World group in January 2025 and was made to feel so welcome and put at ease. I joined with my daughter.

I had held off before as I was waiting for her to be ready to go with me, so we could support each other. I’m getting close to 63 and just wanted to feel the health benefits also my husband has lost 2 stone with me by making changes so Slimming World is for men too .

I’ve always gone to the gym and I lost my gym buddy my Mum in 2024 and losing both my parents within 13 months of each other took its toll on my own health.

I decided I wanted to do something about getting that last bit of weight off and I couldn’t do it alone. Going along with daughter is just some time for us and no regrets. We still enjoy our favourite foods like roast dinners and those weekend fakeaways at less than half the cost of a takeaway.

What I did differently this time was stay to group and get that support from my consultant while meeting new people who are all in the same place and understand each other with out any judgement just support.

In may 2025 I reached my dream target and even after having two holidays I still came in with a loss as you can food optimise anywhere in the world, nothing is off limits.

What I would say is tell those close to you what you are doing and get support everywhere. Losing over 10% of my body weight and achieving my dream target has changed my health and how I feel about me and I plan to keep it off for good and keep going to get that weekly motivation and support from my consultant Emma and the other members there.

If you're thinking you want to lose weight do it as soon as you can and eat real food . You won’t regret it .

Emma’s group is at Portsmouth Rugby Club every Thursday 5.30pm and 7pm. I hope to meet some of you and give you that support too as I’m now an expert at this and being a target member is the best plus you get to go for free. Woo hoo .