"I'm 81 and am doing my 20th London Marathon in memory of the world's most beautiful woman."

Dev Gadgil will complete his 20th London Marathon for Cancer Research UK in memory of his wife, Celia, who died of breast cancer.

A Havant grandfather who’s officially clocked up over 500 marathon miles in memory of ‘the world’s most beautiful woman’, will be running his 20th TCS London Marathon at the age of 81 later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dev Gadgil, is raising funds for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to his heart after losing his wife Celia to breast cancer when she was just 51.

He first crossed the finish line the year Celia was diagnosed in 1997. After she passed away in 1998, he took a break but eventually began running again, raising over £50,000 for life-saving cancer research during his lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dev said: “I think about my wife every day and her picture remains by my bedside. I sadly lost the two people closest to me to cancer – both Celia and my father just a year later.

Dev with his late wife, Celia, who passed away from breast cancer.

“We’ve seen so much progress in treatments since then and I wonder if that research had been carried out sooner, perhaps they could both have been saved. It is nice to know the money I‘ve been raising is going to help people in the future.”

Dev admits at 81 he won’t be the fastest over the finish line but has been keeping up his fitness levels since running with his daughter, Anjana, last year, with various activities across the region.

Dev said: “Each week I do a 20 mile walk and I know that if I can do 20 miles, I’ll be able to achieve just over 26 miles on the day with all the marathon crowds giving me a boost. I make sure I have my name on my running top so that people can cheer me on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also go dancing twice a week to keep fit, doing LeRoc at Love2Jive in Waterlooville and Jangel Jive in Sarisbury Green. I also do a fortnightly walk with Chichester Walkers and also sing in a choir, ‘Get Vocal Chichester’ and am on the committee of the St Aubin Emsworth Twinning Association. It is hard work doing all the training for the marathon but I hope it’s helping me to live longer.”

Dev after one of his earlier marathons for the Cancer Research Campaign which later became Cancer Research UK.

Father-of-two, Dev, who has also completed the Mumbai marathon where he was born and the Midnight Sun Marathon in Norway, said: “My first marathon was my fastest, but this year will be a mixture of running and walking. I really look forward to receiving my medal and always look up at the windows of Buckingham Palace to see if anyone might be looking on!”

If you’d like to sponsor Dev, you can donate here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/devendras-london-marathon-2

Of the 56,000 runners at this year’s TCS London Marathon, around 1,000 will take part for Cancer Research UK with the aim of raising around £1.5million for life-saving research, excluding Gift Aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 300 volunteers will be at four Cancer Research UK cheer points along the route and at the post-race reception, close to the finish line on The Mall.

Cancer Research UK’s runners are offered expert training advice and training sessions through the charity’s training partner Runningwithus. They can also receive fundraising tips, an online fundraising page and a CRUK running top to wear with pride on the day.

There’s a chance to meet the Cancer Research UK team at the TCS London Marathon Running Show ahead of the big day and celebrate at the post-race reception, close to the finish line. Supporters can meet their family, have something to eat and drink, have their medal engraved and enjoy a sports massage.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Hampshire, said: “It’s thanks to the support of people like Dev that we are able to keep making progress in the fight against cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are inspired by Dev’s efforts, why not try one of our other runs or sporting events here. Every day, around 55,800 people in the South East are diagnosed with cancer. Everyone who pulls on their trainers for Cancer Research UK will know every step they take brings us closer to winning the race against the disease.”