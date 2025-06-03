Inspired by refugee fitness initiative, former student builds a career with inclusion at its core

A University of Portsmouth student’s career has been inspired by a community project which brought together refugees and asylum seekers through exercise

Motivated by her role leading a recent community fitness initiative at the University of Portsmouth, former master’s student Amy Dent knew she wanted her next job to focus on supporting refugees and asylum seekers whilst creating an inclusive environment.

“Being part of such a meaningful project at Portsmouth truly shaped the direction of my career”, said Amy who now works as a Project Officer at a London charity that focuses on empowering communities through the positive impact of sport.

During her time at the University, Amy was part of the Fostering Integration and Thriving Through Physical Activity (FITTPA) project. The team, led by students and staff from the School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences and supported by Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, offered exercise sessions for refugees, asylum seekers, and others seeking sanctuary as part of a community-based fitness project.

The programme aimed to strengthen community ties by promoting active lifestyles and providing a welcoming space for cultural exchange. To ensure the sessions were inclusive, a cultural sensitivity training session was delivered during the initial stages. This was especially valuable for students who were new to working in such diverse settings, helping them feel supported and better prepared.

“Working with refugees and asylum seekers through weekly exercise sessions taught me how instrumental physical activity can be in building trust and breaking down barriers”, added Amy, who also earned recognition during her studies with the Dissertation of the Year Award from the Chartered Association for Sport and Exercise Sciences.

“Taking part in the project influenced my career path, helping me realise the significance of cultural inclusion and the powerful impact of connecting with diverse communities. This experience sparked my passion to continue supporting refugees and asylum seekers, and now I focus on encouraging equal opportunities for everyone, something I learned through this project.”

The initiative, which took place between October 2023 and May 2024, provided separate exercise sessions for males and females. This approach was designed to respect cultural practices and ensure participants felt comfortable and welcomed. By prioritising cultural sensitivity, the project was able to create an inclusive environment where mutual respect and understanding empowered people from different backgrounds to thrive through being physically active together.

The sessions proved to be a powerful learning experience for the students, who navigated challenges such as language barriers and teaching basic fitness movements, that many assumed would be familiar but were completely new to some attendees. Despite these obstacles, the experience was extremely rewarding, especially in the group elements which helped participants connect with one another.

The project not only gave individuals the chance to participate in exercise sessions, but also brought them together through social events like shared meals, where they could connect, learn more about each other, and share traditional dishes, helping to broaden cultural understanding.

Participants shared positive feedback about the programme, with one saying: “My journey at the gym with this group of ladies and the team has been absolutely amazing filled with laughter and encouragement.

“Also, to mention the trainers - absolutely amazing individuals who all not only challenged us but took part in the challenge making it more fun and more inclusive. I don’t think I would have been consistent in attending if it wasn’t that great!”

At the University, the Portsmouth Elite Athlete Centre (PEAC) offers outstanding facilities that will play a key role in enhancing the future delivery of the programme. With its range of equipment, including lifting stations and a 17 m custom turf track, the PEAC provides an ideal environment for strength and conditioning sessions, positioning the programme for continued development and success.

Dr Thierry Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Sociocultural Studies said: “It was amazing to see how much participants valued the sessions. The goal of the project was not only to encourage physical activity in a space that might usually feel out of reach, but also to connect and unite communities, and I feel the project has done just that.”

Although the project has concluded, sessions still continue to run weekly, with plans to expand in the future.

“Amy played a vital role in the success of the project - it is incredibly rewarding to see that her dedication has carried through into her current role, where she continues to work closely with asylum seekers and refugees”, added Dr Middleton.

“It is inspiring to see her take the experience and enthusiasm gained from the project and turn it into a career focused on inclusion and community impact. This is a true testament to Amy and the project’s purpose.”

Amy continues to lead inclusion initiatives supporting refugees, women in sport, and people with disabilities - work shaped by the project and research she was part of during her studies at the University of Portsmouth.

For more information on Portsmouth City of Sanctuary (CIO), please visit: https://portsmouth.cityofsanctuary.org