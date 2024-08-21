Jewson creates new jobs in Farnborough at ‘Branch of the Future’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading national builders’ merchant Jewson has launched a recruitment drive across Farnborough and the surrounding areas as it continues work on its first purpose-built ‘Branch of the Future’, due to open in the town later this summer.

With more than a dozen new roles already filled, the new Farnborough branch is still hiring for three part-time customer services advisors, across Monday-Friday and Saturday shifts, as well as occasional overtime. Jewson is particularly keen to hear from students, apprentices and candidates from a hospitality and retail background, who will join a varied team.

The Farnborough branch presents the next milestone on Jewson’s transformation journey to bring the UK’s hard-working professional tradespeople what they need to grow their own businesses and to become the leading builders’ merchant in the UK.

As part of parent company STARK Building Materials UK’s ‘Trust in Better’ strategy, Jewson is implementing a comprehensive investment programme to optimise its branch network across the nation, including major refurbishments and new purpose-built distribution facilities.

Jobs are available at the new Farnborough Branch of the Future

Branch manager, Domi Scrivener, says: “Unlike many merchants who only hire from the construction industry, we want to do things differently with the new Branch of the Future in Farnborough. We are committed to hiring a diverse range of people from varied career backgrounds, alongside those looking to take their first step on the ladder and experience the many benefits of working in the merchant sector. “The most important qualities are a willingness to learn and passion to be part of an enthusiastic team - we can teach the rest. In return, we provide a range of benefits and all new recruits will be enrolled on a thorough eight-week induction programme and have the opportunity to visit the incredible new Jewson branch of the future while it is still being built.”

All current vacancies are live on the Jewson careers pages and the Farnborough roles include: ● 2x Customer Service Advisor - Sales (Saturday AM only 7.30am-12pm) ● Customer Service Advisor - Yard (Full time)