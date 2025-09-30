Jobs boost as Toyota dealership moves into new-look home after refurbishment

A Toyota dealership in Hampshire has undergone a significant refurbishment and expansion – with a number of new jobs created as a result.

The work has been carried out at Snows Toyota Waterlooville where the spacious showroom has been given the manufacturer’s latest visual identity featuring eye-catching branding plus refreshed fixtures and fittings.

The substantial investment by Snows Motor Group in the Hambledon Road site has made a huge difference, and as the business enters an exciting new era, a trio of new senior managers have been appointed. In addition, up to 10 more members of staff are being taken on across sales, servicing and back office functions.

Dan Scott has joined Snows as the company’s Area General Manager for its Toyota dealerships in Waterlooville, Chichester, Sarisbury Green and Hedge End. Liam Carter joins as Corporate Sales Manager and Gareth Caspall was recently appointed Waterlooville Sales Manager.

Dan Scott: ''We're thrilled that the refurbishment project is complete.''

The three experienced motor trade professionals join long-standing Aftersales Manager Steve Elderfield, who is in charge of the busy workshop at the dealership, where a team of manufacturer-trained technicians undertake servicing, repair and MOT work.

The bright new showroom has the space to display up to eight models in the popular Toyota range, such as Yaris, Corolla, and the all-electric bZ4X. In addition, 60 used models are on display outside, where there is also an electric vehicle charging area.

Back inside the building, complimentary refreshments are available in a comfortable lounge, where customers can relax and take their time deciding which Toyota model suits them best.

The new dealership is a Toyota Professional Centre, well able to take care of the requirements of fleet and corporate clients in both the public and private sectors.

Snows Toyota Waterlooville has been thoroughly refurbished.

Motability customers are also catered for, and the competitive pricing and variety of Toyota financing packages available, combined with regularly updated deals and special offers, mean that Snows Toyota products and services are never overpriced.

The dealership team are delighted to have returned to their former home with its striking new look, after a spell in nearby temporary accommodation while the work was carried out.

Dan Scott said: ‘‘We’re thrilled that our refurbishment project is complete. The dealership has had a complete overhaul to bring it right up to date. Toyota’s current corporate identity is certainly eye-catching and it’s definitely helping to get us noticed. Feedback from our staff and customers has been very positive.

‘‘We look forward to welcoming current Toyota owners as well as customers who may be new to the brand and perhaps also to Snows Motor Group. Drop in and see us soon – you won’t be disappointed!’’