Kirpa Residential Care Home Offical opening

By charlene hickman
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 19:57 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 09:08 BST

We’re excited to share some fantastic news!

Our care home is now under new management, and with fresh leadership comes exciting improvements. We’ve just completed an extensive £250,000 refurbishment, creating a brighter, more comfortable, and welcoming environment for all our residents.

From beautifully refreshed living spaces to upgraded facilities that enhance care and comfort, every detail has been thoughtfully designed with our residents in mind.

We’re also proud to announce that our kitchen has earned a prestigious 5-star hygiene rating, reflecting our commitment to delivering the highest standards in dining and nutrition.

Come and see the transformation for yourself—book a visit today and experience the warmth and quality of care that make us a home where everyone can thrive!

