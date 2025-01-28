Lakeside North Harbour welcomes Curium to expanded office premises with new lettings agreement
Curium has offices and manufacturing hubs across Europe, the US, and Asia, and has opted to upgrade to larger premises in Portsmouth to provide increased space for more staff members to develop and distribute radiopharmaceutical products for patients across the globe.
The UK offices of Curium have been situated in Portsmouth’s Lakeside North Harbour since July 2024 and this relocation to larger premises underscores Curium’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and continuing to support its clients and employees.
Curium delivers a range of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions, supporting the treatment of potentially life-threatening diseases for more than 14 million patients each year.
The bigger space at Lakeside will used for customer services & sales & operations.
Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Curium extending their contract at Lakeside and opting to move to a bigger space is a testament to Lakeside and what we have to offer to our occupiers.
“Lakeside’s flexible workspaces and its thriving and supportive work environment meet our occupiers' needs perfectly and I hope that the team at Curium continue to enjoy what we have to offer.”
Kathryn Thomas at Curium Pharma, said: “This expansion reflects our continued focus on the patients we serve. By remaining at Lakeside and in larger premises, we ensure a modern and convenient space for our team while continuing to support our customers.
“With Lakeside’s excellent employee accessibility and its wide range of amenities, our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service to our clients will continue from our new office.”
Lakeside offers a stunning rural setting, alongside a 19-acre lake with woodland and an abundance of outdoor space.
