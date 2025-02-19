Last Chance To Buy At Popular Hampshire Development

Local housebuilder Croudace Homes is encouraging buyers in Hampshire to consider its Wisteria Gate development on Braishfield Road, Romsey, Hampshire, as only 17 homes remain. With the development already 75% sold, time is running out for interested buyers.

The exclusive new development launched in 2024 and has since appealed to a variety of buyers including families and upsizers. Taking its name from the nearby Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, a Grade II listed arboretum with over 42,000 plants set in 180 acres of land, Wisteria Gate is a new community of energy efficient three, four- and five-bedroom homes.

The development is set in an enhanced landscape designed to protect and encourage wildlife and local species with the installation of wildlife boxes, including butterfly boxes and solitary bee hives. There are EV charging points and parking to all homes.

Internally, the homes include a high-quality Paula Rosa Manhattan designed kitchen and handmade British quality bathrooms by Utopia, while also benefitting from options for customer personalisation including wall colours, fitted furniture, tiling and glazing finishes subject to stage of build.

Simon Halfhide, Sales and Marketing Director for Croudace South Thames, comments: “Given the high-quality build and the unique location in the market town of Romsey, it’s no surprise that the homes at Wisteria Gate have moved so quickly. The development is near a number of excellent schools, making it a popular with families looking to access full education options, not to mention a wealth of nearby amenities at the town centre which maximises accessibility. This is the last chance to buy here at Wisteria Gate, and we’re encouraging buyers to take the opportunity purchase a generously sized new home offering an excellent blend of comfort, convenience and character.”

Wisteria Gate benefits from various amenities within walking distance including a Co-Op supermarket, Waitrose and Partners, Aldi, Ganger Farm Sports Park, independent farm shops, traditional British pub, as well as a range of restaurants and cafes.

There is connectivity through the M3 and M27 motorways, and the nearby Romsey railway station with regular trains running to Southampton in 11 minutes, as well as Portsmouth and Cardiff, and Bristol.

The local area has a selection of high-performing schools for families with children of all ages to choose from, including Bright Horizons Romsey Day Nursery and Pre-school, Braishfield Primary School, Barton Peveril Sixth Form College and University of Southampton.

Located just seven miles from Southampton, residents will benefit from over 400 shops, cafes and restaurants to explore, alongside a mixture of high street brands and independent retailers.

Wisteria Gate is also near several attractions including the newly enhanced Abbotswood Nature Reserve and Paultons Park Home of Peppa Pig World which offers an exciting place for children to visit with over 70 rides and beautiful gardens.

Wisteria Gate includes three- four- and five-bedroom homes with prices starting from £500,000. To find out more about Croudace Homes, visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk.