Launch of exciting new heritage film at St Hubert’s

University of Portsmouth partners with local church to produce a film exploring history, art, and community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Hampshire’s oldest churches - St Hubert’s at Idsworth - is now using modern technology to tell its fascinating story for visitors to enjoy.

Accessible by QR code at the church, the 20-minute film is the result of a collaborative project between the Parochial Church Council of St Hubert’s and the University of Portsmouth’s Heritage Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new, exciting and holistic way of approaching heritage, the film looks at the rich history of the location and the present, almost 1,000-year-old, church building, with its nationally important wall paintings, alongside landscape, archaeology, people, usage and conservation.

St Hubert’s

Covering a total of 3,000 years since the Iron Age, it is a story which connects the past to the present. It describes historical events, shows historical artefacts, and details the changes that have occurred over the centuries as well as some of the people who have been involved, including a King and a Queen, and how St Hubert’s continues to serve the community today as a Parish Church.

The Project Leads for the production of the film have been John Bannell, Churchwarden at St Hubert’s and Dr Tarek Teba from the University of Portsmouth’s Heritage Hub.

Dr Teba, Associate Professor in Architectural Heritage, said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to contribute to local heritage and communities. The project demonstrates the significant contribution of creative practices, filmmaking on this occasion, to heritage interpretation, development and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The film aims, and has the capacity, to raise awareness and communicate key narratives of this significant historic site to local, national and international audiences.”

John said: “Although we have been working on this for the last 12 months, it has been so enjoyable that it seems no time at all since a small working group met for the first time here at St Hubert’s to discuss initial ideas.

“There are so many people to thank for helping us to bring this project to fruition - the representatives of the University, Chichester & District Archaeology Society, Rowlands Castle History & Heritage and the South Downs National Park Authority who have helped us plan its content; the Friends of the Church of St Hubert Idsworth Trust and Rowlands Castle Association who have helped us to finance it and the team at the University who have filmed, recorded, edited and brought it all together superbly.”

Reverend Joy Windsor, Priest in Charge of the Benefice of Blendworth, Chalton and Idsworth added: “This has been a wonderful project which has been planned, financed and delivered by people who love St Hubert’s for all who love to worship at, or visit, St Hubert’s. It is a real milestone in the continuing life and history of this very special church.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University's Heritage Hub brings together researchers, professionals, and communities to address key issues in heritage and conservation locally, nationally, and internationally.

Working with partners in the local area in this way serves to underpin the University’s ambition to establish its position as a Civic University - promoting inclusion and enriching economic, social and cultural life across Portsmouth and the wider region.

“At the University of Portsmouth and its Heritage Hub, we have communities at the heart of our research and innovation activities, and we seek co-creation approaches to preserve both tangible and intangible heritage and inform future conservation practices,” added Dr Teba.

St Hubert’s is open every day from 9.00 am until 6.00 pm from 1st April until 30th September and from 9.00 am until 4.00 pm from 1st October until 31st March. There are church services every Sunday at 9.30 pm unless otherwise stated on the church notice board or on the church website at bcichurches.org.uk