Local care home celebrates Chinese new year

Staff and residents at Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island welcomed in the Year of the Snake with a day of celebrations and activities.

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions decorations were all around the home. Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year. Head chef Hayden cooked up an oriental feast for lunch and residents enjoyed the delicious food washed down with pots of Chinese tea.

Sarah Peach General Manager of Barchester’s Wimborne said: “We have had a brilliant day, the home looks absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we all had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes. The residents loved watching videos of traditional lion and dragon dances too.

Doreen a resident at Wimborne said: “I loved the music, the vibrant costumes and learning about the Chinese Zodiac animal traits.

Doreen Enjoying her Oriental meal

"We found out that the Snake is the sixth animal in the 12 year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and is associated with wisdom, knowledge, intuition, creativity and good luck. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Wimborne Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne provides residential care and respite care.

For more information please contact Sarah Peach General Manager Wimborne on [email protected]