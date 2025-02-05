Local care home sets out to achieve veteran-friendly status

Barchester’s Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island, has strong links to the military and is home to several ex-servicemen and women. As a goal for 2025 the home has proudly pledged its support to the Veteran-Friendly Framework and is working towards Veteran-Friendly Status in order to best serve its military residents.

The Veteran-Friendly Framework is designed for use in residential settings for older people. It sets out to help care providers to offer appropriate support for the thousands of veterans living in care homes up and down the country.

Among those who have served and are living at Wimborne care home is local celebrity Bob Jones was born in Dalston, London in 1925 and who took part in the D Day Landings. He joined the Royal Navy in 1942 at the age of 17.

His unit landed on Sword Beach in the early hours of 6th June 1944. His job was to get everyone off the landing craft and help casualties so that the beach could be cleared.

Bob met the King and Queen last June at the 80th anniversary D Day celebrations who thanked him for his service.

Sarah Peach, General Manager at Wimborne Care Home remarked: “It’s having inspirational people like Bob living at our home that has given us the motivation to want to achieve veteran-friendly status. We’re all so proud of Bob and everything he and all our brave servicemen and women have achieved. We’re determined to achieve veteran-friendly status so we can create a culture of understanding and ensure we’re offering the best possible care to wonderful people like Bob.”

For more information please contact Sarah Peach on 02392 467369 or by email [email protected]