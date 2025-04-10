Local community invited to name suites of Southampton’s newest care home for £250 prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new care home in Southampton is asking the community for help to name its suites – and the winner could receive a £250 prize.

Care UK is currently building The Wickets, a new state-of-the art care home on Banister Road, and is calling upon Southampton locals and history enthusiasts to help name the four suites within the home.

Members of the community are being encouraged to submit four linked suggestions that reflect Southampton’s history, notable local places, famous residents, the city's cricketing heritage, or any other theme that represents the local area. If their suggestions are chosen, the winner of the suite naming competition will receive a £250 prize.

The purpose-built care home – which is expected to welcome the first residents in spring 2026 – will provide full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, for up to 80 older people.

Justin Daley, Development Project Manager at Care UK said: “Here at Care UK, all of our care home suites are named after objects, events, people and places that are part of the home’s local history. The names reflect our desire to anchor ourselves in the local community, while giving future residents an opportunity to reminisce about the area.

“Southampton has a rich history, and I'm sure that locals have countless stories to share. We’re excited to hear what the community thinks should be the names of the suites in our new care home. The prize could be used to support a local initiative, group, or charity, and whether you believe the suites should be named after famous residents, cricket-related terms, or local beauty spots, we can’t wait to hear your suggestions!”

To share your suggestion, please visit https://www.careuk.com/care-homes/the-wickets-southampton/suite-naming-competition before 11.59pm on Friday 25th April 2025.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, The Wickets will incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The home features secure and wheelchair-friendly landscaped outdoor space, which will include sensory gardens, water features and seating, to allow residents to spend quality time outdoors.

The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. When complete, The Wickets will have its own cinema room, café, and hair and beauty salon, among other luxury facilities.

For more information about The Wickets, visit careuk.com/care-homes/the-wickets-southampton