Local company shortlisted for UK Start Up Awards 2025

By Nicholas Leigh
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST
Lockngo is a small local tech start up and have been shortlisted for the UK Start up Awards 2025 in Innovation.

Proud to announce that Lockngo have been shortlisted for the UK Start Up Awards 2025 in Innovation. As a new tech start up this is amazing news and validates the incredible work we have done.

'This means so much to us, and to be recognized by industry professionals is such a boost. Not only in terms of recognizing that our software is meeting a real need, but also in helping to raise our profile.' Nicholas Leigh Founder and CEO.

What originally was a solution for the cycle storage industry, Lockngo have seen incredible interest from various sectors and markets, and is paving the way for further software development in digital lock software.

Start Up Awardsplaceholder image
Start Up Awards

Both Founders are working fathers, who have poured endless time and energy into this project for over a year, and to be nominated for this incredible award in Innovation, showcases to other entrepreneurs that if you solve a real problem that actually helps others, then don't be afraid to try.

