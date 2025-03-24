Local Conservative MPs have united to oppose water recycling at the new Havant Thicket reservoir.

Havant MP Alan Mak, East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds and Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman say the technology is unproven in the UK and there is a lack of confidence in Southern Water to operate the scheme.

They met at the reservoir site to show their solidarity on this issue after some local residents expressed fears over the potential impact on water quality.

The reservoir is being built by Portsmouth Water in partnership with Southern Water, which is now also seeking permission for what it calls the Hampshire Water Transfer and Water Recycling Project.

This would involve wastewater from Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works being used to top up the new reservoir.

A water recycling plant would be built close to Budds Farm and treat wastewater before pumping it to the reservoir at Havant Thicket, where it would mix with water drawn from Bedhampton springs.

Mr Mak said: "I oppose Southern Water's recycled water plan. It is unproven technology in the UK and understandably residents have concerns about the potential impact on water quality, which I share.

"Portsmouth Water has a long and good record for water supply and there are no concerns about the water we drink currently. However, Southern Water has a terrible reputation locally and I understand the concerns of residents.

"I have consistently made representations highlighting those concerns. The Labour Government’s Environment Secretary visited the reservoir site recently and he will make the final decision on the water recycling plan.

"So I will continue my work in Parliament and locally to oppose the recycled water scheme and represent the views of Havant constituents."

Ms Braverman said: "I have serious doubts about Southern Water’s plans for the Havant Thicket reservoir.

"Given their track record, I don't trust them to deliver this project properly, and I stand with residents in opposing the idea of drinking recycled wastewater - an untested and unproven technology.

"I urge the government to reject both financial backing and planning support for this scheme. Alongside my colleagues in Parliament, I will keep fighting against the introduction of this unnecessary and unwanted system in our community."

Mr Hinds said: "The reservoir is a key infrastructure project which will help secure water supplies and protect Hampshire’s precious chalk streams.

"But as things stand I do not believe a compelling case has been made for the additional project proposal to convert this to a 'recycled water' facility – with a technology which would be new to the UK.

"Public confidence is of the highest importance and I will continue to listen to and represent the views of local residents."

In response, Ben Ring, Southern Water’s Director of Major Projects, said: “We understand why some people are concerned about water recycling technology, as it’s relatively new to this country. But around the world more than 30 million people currently receive purified recycled water as part of their supplies and that number is set to rise to more than 55 million by 2050.

“The South East of England faces running out of water in the next 10 years if new sources are not developed. Water recycling creates a source of water that protects the environment and maintains public supplies, especially during a drought.

“That’s why we, and several other English water companies, are including water recycling in our long-term plans to keep taps and rivers flowing. The project has the backing of our regulators and is going through a statutory process of consultation and planning approval.”

The MPs are urging residents to make their views known by taking part in Southern Water's online public consultation on the water recycling plan before it ends on April 4. Go to https://www.hampshirewtwrp.co.uk/consultation.html.

Mr Mak has also launched a petition calling on the Labour Government's Environment Secretary to refuse Southern Water's water recycling proposal. To sign, go to https://www.alanmak.org.uk/WaterRecycling.