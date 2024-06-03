Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Water has launched a public consultation seeking public views on its water recycling project, which aims to add treated wastewater to the Havant Thicket Reservoir.

The Havant Thicket Reservoir, granted planning permission in 2021, is expected to be operational by 2029, covering 160 hectares and holding 8.7 billion litres of water. The project, led by Portsmouth Water, was initially intended to store surplus water from the Bedhampton Spring, reducing demand on chalk stream rivers. However, in 2022, Southern Water proposed supplementing the reservoir with highly treated wastewater from the Budds Farm Sewage Treatment Works, further alleviating pressure on natural water sources.

This plan has faced criticism from environmental groups and Havant Borough Council, which had permitted the reservoir on the condition it would be filled with surplus water from the Bedhampton Spring. Now, Southern Water is inviting residents to participate in the consultation, offering their input on the “The Hampshire Water Transfer and Water Recycling Project” including pipeline routes, plant and pumping station locations, and the overall proposal. The consultation will close at 11.59pm on July 23, residents can participate using an online feedback form or respond by email or post.

Rob Lawless, programme manager at Southern Water said: “The Hampshire water transfer and water recycling project will help keep the county’s taps and rivers flowing. Hampshire has always depended on its chalk stream rivers and their underground chalk aquifers for its water. The UK is home to 85 per cent of the world’s chalk streams – Hampshire’s river Test and river Itchen are two of the finest. Chalk streams are home to a wide variety of wildlife and are such rare and sensitive ecosystems that they’re often referred to as ‘England’s rainforests’.

