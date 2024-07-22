Local entrepreneurs team up for Hampshire's biggest business expo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hampshire Business Show is returning to The Utilita Bowl (formerly Ageas Bowl) in Southampton for the fifth year on Thursday, October 24.

Sponsoring this year’s show as main event sponsor is Southampton-based firm Zappie.

The business telecommunications company run by 25-year-old Jamie Pidgley is the fastest growing telecoms firm in the UK, turning over more than £4m in its first 18 months.

In the last year, the company has employed 50 local people and supported around 400 businesses.

Michael Connolly of Zappie, Josh Mitchel of Hampshire Business Show and Jamie Pidgley of Zappie

Founder of The Hampshire Business Show Josh Mitchell is also a local entrepreneur, who founded the event to connect businesses from around the region with the launch event in 2019.

Josh said: "We are very excited to announce our partnership with Zappie for The Hampshire Business Show. This event is dedicated to offering a platform where local businesses can connect, network, and discover solutions to their challenges. Zappie's rapid rise is a testament to their exceptional service, and we are proud to collaborate with them in showcasing the best of our local business community."

Jamie Pidgley said: "Zappie is thrilled to be part of the Hampshire Business Show, a premier B2B expo that highlights the strength and innovation within our local business community.

Being based in Southampton, we are deeply connected to the dynamic economic landscape of Hampshire. This event offers us an invaluable opportunity to meet other businesses. We are excited to contribute to and grow alongside the vibrant business ecosystem here in Southampton."

Karren Brady at a previous Hampshire Business Show

The event showcases 100 exhibitors and expects around 800-1,000 attendees. The show has previously hosted keynote speakers such as The Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady, The Apprentice winner Mark Wright and Dragons Den star Jenny Campbell.

Josh said: “HBS is a place where B2B businesses from across the region come to do business. We are proud of the many stories we hear of new client/supplier relationships and collaborative relationships which are born as a result of the show”

Free tickets for the show can be booked at www.hampshirebusinessshow.com