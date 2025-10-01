Local exhibition brings railway workers’ stories to life

A new exhibition has been launched uncovering the stories of the people who previously kept the region’s railways running.

Part of ‘Railway 200’, marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, this exhibition delves into the lives of the region’s railway workers, particularly showcasing individuals and their life.

Visitors can explore many stories, including that of Walter Bridger, a signalman at Fishbourne who previously lost a leg at work on the railways in 1873, and George Hillary, who started working for the railway in Portsmouth in 1895.

Posters have also been on display at Havant station since July, highlighting the railway staff researched in collaboration with local partners, with support from the charity Creating Chaos.

Dr Mike Esbester, Senior Lecturer in History at the University of Portsmouth, said: “It's brilliant to see this exhibition open to everyone - the culmination of so much enthusiastic work by the project team.

“It's fitting that in the year of 'Railway 200', where one of the themes is 'celebrating railway people', we're able to share some of the stories of railway people in our area. Very often they're ordinary people, but their life stories are all the more significant for that, as they're not usually the sort of thing to be recorded or shared."

Geoff, one of the project volunteers, added: “This was something new and led to a deeper understanding of local history. It is always a pleasure to work with others interested in the past, and with a University expert in the field.”

This project, funded by the University’s Centre of Excellence for Heritage Innovation, is among numerous initiatives that bring together researchers, professionals, and communities to address key challenges in heritage and conservation worldwide.

Dr Teba, Associate Professor in Architectural Heritage, said: “At the heart of our mission is to uncover the untold stories of heritage and provoke a sense of pride and curiosity within communities. We believe that heritage isn’t just about the past, it’s about people, place, and identity. That’s why the University of Portsmouth’s Heritage Hub and Centre of Excellence for Heritage Innovation are passionately committed to making heritage accessible, inclusive, and alive.

“We work hand-in-hand with communities to co-create vibrant and relevant narratives that celebrate local heritage, ensuring these stories are not only preserved but shared widely and meaningfully. Together, we’re transforming hidden heritage into something celebrated by everyone and for everyone.”

“It's been particularly rewarding working with members of the Havant Local History Group - this really has been a project of our community, in the community. What's been touching has been where we've been able to work with descendants of the people we've been researching - we've all learned from each other”, added Dr Esbester.

Everyone is welcome to visit the free exhibition from 29 September - 9 October at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre and at the University’s Park Building from 13 October - 17 December.