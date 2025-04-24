Local fitness instructor walking for Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Fitness instructor, Anita Hook, is walking the Camí de Cavalls in Menorca to raise funds for her local branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Anita is setting off on May 1 to walk the challenging 185km trail around the island of Menorca. She is raising funds for the Fareham and Gosport Districts branch of Parkinson’s UK.

The group offers friendship and support locally to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. There are exercise classes, social meetings, outings, therapies and so much more. If you or a family member would like to know more about the group, they cover the districts around Fareham and Gosport (Hants) from as far West as Sarisbury Green, as far East as Hayling Island, as far north as Bishops Waltham, and as far South as Gosport.

It has been proven that physical activity has a positive impact both physically and mentally. It can be as important as getting the right dose of medication.

Walking for Parkinson’s

Being active is important for everyone. It can make you feel good inside and out. It can maintain your health. It can lift your mood. And if you have Parkinson’s, it can help manage your symptoms. The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with Parkinson’s.

Anita’s classes are always so much fun, sometimes you don’t even realise you are exercising.

If you would like to sponsor Anita you can use her just giving page, just look for:

Anita’s Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK - Fareham Gosport and Districts branch

Or if you would like more information about the group you can find all the details on their website: