Local icons to battle it out in ‘Portsmouth Hero’ vote

City of Portsmouth College will name a landmark campus building after the newly crowned hero

While America goes to the polls next month, Portsmouth people are being asked to vote for a different, but no less coveted title - the Portsmouth Hero. City of Portsmouth College is asking students and locals to vote for the greatest Portsmouthian of all time, to settle the debate once and for all.

From Dickens to Brunel, Portsmouth is proud to boast impressive names that hail from the city, but locals have long argued over who the true Portsmouth Hero and greatest name of note could be.

The Portsmouth Hero with the most votes will give their name to a prominent building on the College’s Highbury Campus.

City of Portsmouth College

Voters can choose between a list of famous local names, or nominate their own unsung hero. Nominees currently include:

Hertha Ayrton, known as ‘the woman who tamed lightning’ - engineer, inventor and trailblazing suffragette

Freda Swain, classical music maestro and legendary pianist

Isambard Kingdom Brunel, ‘the man who built Britain’ - ingenious and prolific engineer

Mason Mount, ‘the boy with a dream’ - England footballer and current Man Utd midfielder

Charles Dickens, the storyteller who captured a nation

“Great things come from Portsmouth, as evidenced by this fantastic list of personalities past and present who have achieved great things and who hold a strong connection with our wonderful city,” said Katy Quinn, Principal and CEO at City of Portsmouth College.

She continued: “We’re urging everyone to choose which of these people best represents the spirit of Portsmouth for them. The winner will have a permanent place on campus at City of Portsmouth College, where great things are achieved every day by our brilliant students.”

The College will be running a voting booth, complete with polling cards and ballot boxes, in Gunwharf Quays shopping centre on Thursday, 14th November, so shoppers can vote while they shop.

Alternatively, there is an option to vote online here.

Nominations are also being invited for any unsung Portsmouth Heroes who are working hard for their city with little recognition - people can nominate others at https://www.city-of-portsmouth-college.ac.uk/great-things-come-from-portsmouth/.

“There are so many brilliant and inspirational people working tirelessly for local communities in Portsmouth, we’d like to add some local heroes to our list as well, so we hope everyone will tell us about people they know who should be up there with Mason Mount and Charles Dickens in the candidate list,” Katy added.