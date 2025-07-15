Local MP Alan Mak launches his 10th annual Havant Constituency Small Business and Community Awards

Local MP Alan Mak has launched his 10th annual Havant Constituency Small Business and Community Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He kicked off this year's awards by visiting Roxie Tricker, owner of the South Street Coffee Company, a new business in Emsworth.

The former hairdresser takes her My Little Coffee Company mobile coffee van to local events, but in April this year she also realised her dream of opening her own coffee, cake and pastries shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxie said: "We haven't been open very long but the support has been amazing. Weekends are the busiest time and we get a real mix of people.

Alan Mak MP with Roxie Tricker (second left) and members of staff at the South Street Coffee Company in Emsworth

"We have a lot of regulars and do takeaway coffee for dog walkers, runners and mums dropping off the kids at school."

She added: "My aim is to grow the business and I'm going to put everything into it."

Mr Mak also visited Raman and Ranjit Singh at Renee's Fish and Chips in Havant town centre. This family-run business is a previous winner of the Small Business and Community Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Every year I ask for nominations from residents for my Small Business and Community Awards.

"Whether it's your favourite café, restaurant or shop, or you want to recognise a community champion who has gone the extra mile, please send me your nominations."

Mr Mak worked in his own family's small business when he was growing up and knows from personal experience how much hard work is involved.

He said: "Small independent businesses are a vital part of our community, offering variety and great customer service. They also help to provide employment and create an area's identity and the Awards give them well-deserved recognition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Small Business and Community Awards have taken place every year since Mr Mak was first elected as local MP in 2015 and they've since grown to include recognition for local volunteers and community groups as well as popular local businesses across the Havant Constituency.

Residents can nominate businesses and individuals by going to www.alanmak.org.uk/nominate.