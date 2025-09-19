Local MP Alan Mak leads celebrations at his 10th annual Havant Constituency Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre

Local MP Alan Mak led the celebrations as he hosted his 10th annual Havant Constituency Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre.

He made the first cut in a cake baked especially for the occasion before touring the Fair and talking to exhibitors.

The event enabled a variety of employers to show what roles they can offer and jobseekers to find out more about options in person.

Visitors could ask about vacancies, career paths and training, plus get information about higher education.

Education and training representatives included Hampshire Training and Assessments Ltd, the University of Chichester, City of Portsmouth College and Havant Borough Council's Link Up Youth Hub.

Meanwhile the healthcare sector included Unity Care Specialists and Right at Home and locally-based employers ranged from critical power specialists P&I Generators to Comserv, which carries out repairs and maintenance for councils and housing associations.

Other exhibitors included BAE Systems, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Border Force, South Western Railway, the Army and the Royal Navy.

Gurdit Singh, a community engagement adviser with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: "The Fair is a great way for us to get out into the community. It gives us the opportunity to reach out to people in the Havant and Bedhampton area.

"There are lots of different roles in the police and we've had inquiries from those just leaving school or college and those in their 40s looking for a career change."

Work coach Nancy Waters, who was at the Fair with the Leigh Park-based Link Up Youth Hub, added: "It's great to be able to come out and talk to people. The Fair allows us to explain what we can offer in the way of support for 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training."

Among visitors to the Fair were students from Park Community School, Leigh Park, who could find out about future career or study options.

The Jobs Fair has been an annual fixture ever since Mr Mak was first elected to represent the Havant Constituency in 2015. Previous exhibitors have gone on to recruit as a direct result of meeting jobseekers at the Fair.

Mr Mak said: "It was lovely to have a special celebration to mark 10 years of the Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair. Over the past decade it has been a pleasure to organise this event and give people the opportunity to get advice and information about a range of options face to face and in one place.

"I'd like to thank all the exhibitors and all those who visited and helped to make this special event such a success. Here's to the next 10 years!"

He added: "I'll continue to do what I can to support people making decisions on their future, whether that be an entry into the world of work, a change of career or gaining more qualifications."