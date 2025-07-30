Local MP and mayor visit new supported living service for women in addiction

A pioneering supported living service run by Steps Within for women in recovery from addiction has officially opened its doors in Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project received a warm welcome from local MP Caroline Dinenage and Mayor Councillor Kirsten Bradley, who visited the home this week to show their support and learn more about the vital work being done to support women on their recovery journey. It was a real honour to welcome them both and share the work we’re doing in the community.

Steps Within is a women-only supported living service based in Gosport, providing safe and stable accommodation for women in recovery. Run by women, for women, we offer a warm, home-like environment where residents can begin to rebuild their lives with dignity and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our service includes access to one-to-one counselling, key workers, group sessions, morning meditations, and personalised support plans. We focus not only on early recovery but also on long-term empowerment, helping women work towards independence, employment, education, and reconnecting with family.

from Caroline's Facebook page

We are proud to be creating a strong, supportive recovery community that promotes healing, resilience, and hope.

Here are some words from women currently living at Steps Within: “Steps Within has given me more than just a place to live — it’s given me safety, support, and the tools to rebuild my life. From counselling to future planning, I finally feel hopeful and in control of my recovery journey.”

“Since moving into Steps Within, I feel safer, more independent, and no longer overwhelmed about the future. The support, counselling, and sense of community have helped me rebuild my confidence and reconnect with my family — I finally feel like I’m not alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as one recent visitor shared: “Steps Within is a brilliant example of community in action — a safe, supportive space run by women, for women, helping individuals take meaningful steps forward in their recovery.”