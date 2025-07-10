Local Rock Choir Members Near £100,000 Fundraising Milestone in Emotional Final Relay for Life!

Ten years ago, inspired by the moving Candle of Hope ceremony at Relay for Life, Alison Fenton, Prefect for Portsmouth Rock Choir, founded a passionate fundraising team and named them ‘Rocky Rockies’.

It was a deeply personal mission. At the time, team member Ness Hillary was courageously battling cancer. Her strength, spirit, and love inspired the group from day one. Sadly, in March this year, Ness lost her brave fight. But true to their promise, the ‘Rocky Rockies’ are pressing on with the goal they set together: to raise £100,000 for Cancer Research UK. And they’re tantalisingly close with just £3,793 to go.

Local Rock Choir Leader Jan Moll, who runs choirs in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chandlers Ford, Hedge End and Winchester said, ‘Ali is an amazing person both inside and out. Her hard work and determination have seen her team thrive year on year and they have raised a fabulous amount of money over that time. 24 hours relay is no easy task I am very proud of her and their team and wish them every success in achieving their goal.’

Over the past decade, the team has poured heart and soul into an incredible variety of fundraising events, from abseiling the Spinnaker Tower and hosting cream teas and barn dances, to swimathons and monthly jewellery sales at Portsmouth’s Cascades Centre.

Ness Hillary with Rock Choir

What began as a small act of solidarity has grown into a powerful community movement, bound together by music, hope, and determination. Their shared passion for singing through Rock Choir has provided the harmony that’s driven their efforts and deepened their bond.

As the team prepares for their final Relay for Life, they do so with pride, love, and an unwavering promise, to honour Ness, to beat cancer, and to hit that £100,000 milestone together.

Candle Of Hope this year takes place on Saturday 12th July at 10pm. Donations can be made via this link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alisonfenton-6741bb76114dce4c7ccafe6e

Local Rock Choir Leader, Jan, would love to invite new members to come along and give Rock Choir a go. Jan is offering a FREE taster session to anyone curious about joining. There’s no audition and no need to read music. Visit www.rockchoir.com to find your nearest group.