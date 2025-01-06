Local Volunteers Honoured at International Men’s Day Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event celebrated the achievements of over 50 local men who have made outstanding contributions to their communities.

On Friday, November 22, three exceptional members of Gig Buddies—Reece, Dave, and Darren—were honoured at the International Men's Day Awards, hosted by the Dadz Club. The ceremony took place at The Forge, the latest venue acquired by The Parenting Network.

An Advocate for Change

Reece was recognised for his dedication to supporting the Gig Buddies project. A passionate advocate, he frequently volunteers to promote the program at various events, sharing his personal experiences of living with a disability and the impact Gig Buddies has had on his social life. His growing confidence and ability to articulate his journey have made him an inspiring ambassador for the initiative.

Bob & Darren at the Be Yourself Summer Party at The Wedgewood Rooms.

A Pillar of Support

Dave has been a long-standing volunteer, matched with his buddy, Jason. Through their friendship, Dave has supported Jason in developing vital life skills, including completing a Men's Kitchen course together. When Jason suffered a serious injury, Dave played a pivotal role in his recovery—visiting him in the hospital and collaborating with social workers, support staff, and Jason's family. Thanks to Dave's unwavering support, Jason has regained his independence and is thriving once again.

A Dream Maker

Darren, a volunteer with Gig Buddies for just 18 months, has formed a strong bond with his buddy, Bob. Despite Bob’shealth challenges, Darren has helped him stay positive and motivated. Darren also played a key role in helping Bob achieve a lifelong dream: performing in a band. Together, they took to the stage with Darren's band, The International Jet Set, creating a cherished memory for Bob.

Reece and Dave with their awards.

Gig Buddies Project Manager Mike Harris, who nominated the trio for the awards, said, "It is a real joy to follow and shine a light on some of the fantastic things that our people do to help improve people's life situations and feel as though they have a friend to call upon and share interests with."

For more information about Gig Buddies and how to get involved, visit their website: https://www.aldingbournetrust.org/gigbuddiesportsmouth.html