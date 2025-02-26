March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Janine was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, at age 67, which she admits she had never heard of and said: “It rocked my world.”
Janine reflects, “After a lengthy operation in April 2024 and six long months of Chemotherapy I was told just before Christmas, there was no evidence of the disease.
“I now want to make it my mission to raise awareness of Ovarian Cancer, the silent killer, which takes more than 7.5 thousand women’s lives each year. A shocking statistic. I will wear my ‘Teal Ribbon’ in support of Ovarian Cancer Charity throughout the month of March’s campaign and into the future.
Janine goes on to say: “I was also tested for the Braca Gene and tested positive for Braca 2, which is a hereditary Cancer Gene. The way I see it is, knowledge is power, and I will undergo more tests than normal throughout my life to check for any future signs of cancer. Also, my family can now be tested and will have support should they test positive. Sadly, my eldest brother passed away in 2016 not knowing he had the gene.”
Janine continued, “I cannot thank the NHS staff enough for their help and support and for the love and support from friends and family, especially my husband Eric.”.
Janine’s son Russell, will be running the London Marathon later this year to raise much needed funds for the Ovarian Cancer Charity, in the name of his mother, a lucky survivor.
Janine concluded, “I want to give hope and encouragement to those who are currently on their Cancer treatment journey. ‘Smile brighter and hug tighter ‘ and may many more ladies win the battle as I did.”