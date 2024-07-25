Martha Lane Fox to give keynote at Hampshire Chamber’s Boat Show luncheon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s top business figures is to give the keynote address at the standout event on Hampshire Chamber of Commerce’s social calendar.

Baroness Martha Lane Fox CBE, entrepreneur, tech innovator and crossbench peer, will speak to an audience of more than 200 regional business leaders at the Chamber’s Southampton International Boat Show luncheon in September.

The signature luncheon has been a popular fixture since the inception of the annual boat show, with Chamber leadership, in 1969.

The gathering is the only dedicated networking opportunity for business attendees at what has become Britain’s biggest festival of boating and a showcase that reinforces Hampshire’s place at the very heart of the global leisure marine industry.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER. Baroness Martha Lane Fox CBE

Martha, President of the British Chambers of Commerce since 2022, first came to prominence in the late 1990s dotcom boom.

She co-founded the travel and leisure website lastminute.com and later the karaoke business chain Lucky Voice.

As the chair of WeTransfer, she helped the file sharing business reach B-Corp status.

A patron of various charities, Martha was the UK government’s Digital Champion for four years, helping to develop and launch the public services website gov.uk.

She has been a crossbench peer in the House of Lords for eleven years and is a non-executive director of global fashion brand Chanel.

Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber’s Chief Executive and Executive Chair, said: “We are thrilled that Martha will be joining us for what is shaping up to be a great occasion.

“She has a fascinating story to tell about business success and will no doubt be able to share many first-hand insights to interest and inspire our members and their guests.

“We are proud to have established our signature luncheon as the premier business networking opportunity at the boat show and we plan to make this year's occasion our best yet.”

With the RNLI marking its 200th anniversary this year, Hampshire Chamber also wants the luncheon to help raise awareness of the life-saving charity and its strong links to the boating and sailing communities.

Anjie Rook RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the anniversary programme, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Hampshire Chamber for helping the RNLI to save lives at sea by raising awareness at their boat show luncheon, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.

“For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is, from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors. Events like these are crucial to raising awareness of what we do and funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.”

Hambledon Vineyard, established in Hampshire in 1952 and now England’s oldest commercial vineyard, is partnering on the pre-lunch drinks reception.

Other luncheon supporters include British Marine, John Rose Photography and the Leonardo Group.

Among those set to attend are directors and senior decision makers from businesses in sectors such as professional services, ports, maritime, engineering, education and creative.

The Hampshire Chamber Boat Show luncheon takes place at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel Southampton on the opening day of the Southampton International Boat Show, Friday 13 September.

Tickets include a complimentary pass to enter the show, one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and boasting thousands of boats and craft to view.