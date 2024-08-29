Matrix champions decade-long partnership with Portsmouth FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matrix IT is championing its decade-long partnership with Portsmouth FC after securing a prestigious new three-year deal.

The Fareham-based IT Managed Service Provider has been a long-standing partner of Portsmouth FC since 2014, demonstrating a deep-rooted commitment to supporting the local community. With Matrix’s growing presence within the region’s sporting scene, the significant milestone coincides perfectly with Portsmouth's venture into the EFL Championship.

Over the years, Matrix IT has worked closely with Portsmouth FC to continuously improve the club’s IT infrastructure, ensuring that the needs of the 125-year-old club are met efficiently and can adapt to changes in technology and business requirements.

As part of its work with Portsmouth, Matrix IT monitors the club's IT systems to detect and address potential issues before they impact operations, as well as provides matchday support to ensure all technology, such as ticketing systems and broadcasting equipment, operates seamlessly.

John Mousinho with the Matrix IT team

Additionally, the organisation has provided consultancy services to enable Pompey to achieve Cyber Essentials certification each year. This certification signifies that the club has taken proactive steps to protect against common cyber threats while providing a recognised standard of assurance.

“Matrix has become not only our IT partner but an extension of Pompey’s IT department,” said Darren Parker, Head of IT at Portsmouth FC. “Their comprehensive IT services and strategic support have enabled the club to improve our overall IT infrastructure, meaning that we can focus more on football and less on technical issues.”

Most recently, Portsmouth FC’s Head Coach John Mousinho delighted employees at Matrix IT after paying a special visit to the organisation’s impressive new offices at Main Barn, set within the stunning grounds of the Cams Hall Estate.

Louise Gascoigne, Operations Director of Matrix IT, said: “We’re delighted to have our partnership with Portsmouth FC extended, marking ten years of working together.

Matrix IT and Portsmouth FC in 2017

“Matrix IT has always been passionate about Pompey. We attend every game, and seeing our brand linked with the club is a source of great pride. Being part of the club’s history, its development, and successes is incredibly rewarding for everyone at Matrix.”

For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/