Matrix IT apprentice wins two awards at PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards

Marketing Assistant Ellis Batchelor has won ‘IT Apprentice of the Year’ and ‘Overall Apprentice of the Year’ at the prestigious PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards.

Employed by Fareham-based IT Managed Services provider Matrix IT since 2022, 22-year-old Ellis beat stiff competition to win the coveted accolades, handed out during a glittering ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Since embarking on a marketing apprenticeship at Matrix IT, Ellis has quickly become one of the IT company’s greatest ambassadors. Following a short spell in retail, the chance to join the IT sector came at a time when Ellis was still deciding on what career path she would like to take. However, with the support of Matrix IT, it soon became clear that marketing was her true passion, allowing her to combine her creative talents with strategic thinking to drive impactful results.

Ellis said: “I'm really happy that I won both awards, especially since I wasn’t aware I was up for the second, so it was a complete surprise to me. At the beginning of my apprenticeship and throughout, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself, but I kept pushing forward. I'm so happy that all my hard work has paid off with this kind of recognition.”

Ellis after winning her awards

She continued: “From the get-go, the team have given me the opportunity to grow within my role, allowing me to bring new ideas and contribute designs that attract new customers. This has given me the confidence to manage reactive marketing campaigns and keep the marketing workflow going. It has been a fast-paced and rewarding experience with no day the same as the one before.”

Now in its third year, the PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards has grown to become PETA's biggest event of the year, bringing together over 200 apprentices and employers for a night of celebrating the “best of the best.”

Nic Cronin, Chairman of Matrix IT, said: "We're incredibly proud of Ellis for winning two awards at the PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards. At Matrix IT, investing in apprenticeships is vital as it develops talent, ensures a diverse workforce, and nurtures people's natural abilities. It's fantastic to see Ellis's hard work and dedication recognised like this.”