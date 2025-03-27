Meet Nathan Dunleavy: The Southampton Man Helping Dog Walkers Succeed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nathan, who is based in Southampton, has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading voices in the dog walking industry. After years of hands-on experience running Nathan’s Paw Trails, he now mentors other dog walkers, helping them grow their businesses in a way that is both ethical and sustainable.
“I’ve seen so many talented people struggle because they don’t have the right support,” Nathan explains. “Dog walking is about much more than just loving dogs – it’s about understanding behaviour, safety, and running a proper business.”
His mentoring programme is designed to guide new and experienced dog walkers through everything from handling multiple dogs safely to pricing their services fairly. He’s a big advocate for force-free, ethical dog care, a passion that led him to become the lead ambassador for Yappily – an ethical dog care directory that helps pet owners find qualified and responsible professionals.
As if that wasn’t enough, Nathan also hosts ‘The Yappy Hour’ podcast, where he chats with experts from across the pet care world. Covering topics from behaviour and training to the realities of running a pet business, the show has quickly gained a loyal following.
With his focus on education and high standards, Nathan is helping to reshape the industry – ensuring that both dogs and the professionals who care for them get the best possible deal.
For more info about Nathan’s, visit www.dogwalkingmentor.co.uk