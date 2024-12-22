Melanie has lost weight and feels reel good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melanie has made her life so much easier by losing two stone, she’s determined to keep it off for good.

Melanie joined Slimming World when her friend and colleague became a consultant back in May. Mel knew she needed to make some changes but doing it alone never really worked for her, Mel is going through the menopause and suffered with plantar fasciitis so knew losing weight may feel tricky but would be worth it.

Mel says I was feeling frustrated that my heel pain was making simple things like walking and getting out and about difficult as it’s weight bearing and I thought losing weight during menopause would be impossible .

Mel is ecstatic to find losing weight has made her plantar fasciitis disappear and is making menopause that bit easier.

At my granddaughters baby show December 2023

Becoming a grandparent to her granddaughter and turning 50 in 2024 has made her want to to keep the 2 stone off forever so she can keep running around after her granddaughter.

With only a few pounds to go before being at her target dream weight all whilst enjoying all the yummy food and feeling full, Mel has been using the Slimming World Kitchen that is new this year and says all the incredible recipes that change every week with vegan options it has helped her so much and keeps meal times new and exciting.

"I have more energy now then I ever expected whilst enjoying my favourite meals like stir fry’s and steak," she says.

Because yes you can still eat what you love whilst food optimising .

If you want to Feel Real Good in 2025 then come join Emma’s Slimming World at Portsmouth Rugby Club in the upstairs room with disabled parking and accessibility every Thursday 5.30pm and 7pm.