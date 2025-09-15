Mindscape launches new initiative to support autistic individuals and their families.
A new community project, Mindscape, has launched to provide practical support, resources and awareness for autistic individuals, their families and professionals that work alongside them.
Founded by Sophie, Mindscapes mission is simple "Different Paths, Same Destination". The initiative recognises that everyone experiences the world differently and aims to create a future where individuals with autism can thrive and feel understood in their homes, schools, workplaces and communities.
Mindscape is offering
- free toolkits for families, educators, youth support services and care professionals and so many more.
- resource packs for individuals on the spectrum to support them in building confidence, reduce anxiety and improve communication.
- awareness campaigns to help local businesses and organisations adopt an autism-friendly practice.
- and so much more.
"We want to make inclusion easy, practical and positive" said Sophie, founder of Mindscape. "By giving families and professionals the right tools, we can remove barriers and build understanding right across the community."
Mindscape is currently looking for local partners and businesses to help expand its reach. Support can include sharing information, displaying materials, sponsoring events or donating resources.
For more information or to get involved visit www.mindscapedifferentpaths.org or contact [email protected]