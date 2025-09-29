Moore Barlow Continues to Nurture Talent with Eight Newly Qualified and Eleven Trainee Solicitor Opportunities

One of the UK’s leading law firms, Moore Barlow has continued to demonstrate its commitment to developing early-career legal talent through its high retention rate of newly qualified and trainees’ solicitors.

This year, the firm has retained eight of its nine newly qualified solicitors, with one candidate choosing to take a year to travel before beginning their legal career.

After completing their Training Contracts with the firm, Moore Barlow is delighted to welcome Max Aitken, Tom Denman, Alice Spink, Antonia Elsom, Joanna Earl, Joey Johnson, Steph Harrison, and Terri Martin to roles across the firm’s diverse practice areas, from commercial and corporate to private client services, highlighting the breadth of opportunity available within the business. In addition, Charlotte Thompson qualified via the CILEx route reinforcing Moore Barlow’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive pathways into the profession.

The firm also made 12 training contract offers this cycle, 75% of which were to female candidates. Eleven were accepted, reflecting both the firm’s appeal to emerging talent and the quality of its recruitment pipeline. The incoming trainees include Elizabeth Brooke, Mea Adis, Grace Woodman, Kali Phelan, Issey Charlesworth, Chuk Chukwu-Etu, James McNulty, Lauren Browne, Louise Burwood, and Beatrice Watts.

Moore Barlow's newly Qualified Solicitors: Max Aitken, Tom Denman, Alice Spink, Antonia Elsom, Joanna Earl, Joey Johnson, Steph Harrison, Terri Martin and Charlotte Thompson

The high retention rate of the early careers programme reflects the firm’s wider focus on accessibility and social mobility. Through its ongoing partnership with Inspire Law Global, Moore Barlow is broadening its candidate pool, ensuring selection is fair and meritocratic, and actively engaging with local universities including Bournemouth, Solent, Southampton, Portsmouth, and Surrey.

Moore Barlow remains committed to continuing and expanding programmes that increase access to the profession and last year launched Moore Insights a two-day masterclass on how to apply for trainee contracts for A-Level and first-year undergraduates.

Once trainees and newly qualified solicitors join the business, they are supported through structured mentoring, dedicated guidance, and tailored development programmes to ensure they can thrive in their careers led by Debbie Moors, Early Careers Manager at Moore Barlow.

Debbie is a former lawyer, who practiced commercial property for 15-years before moving into supporting people through the recruitment process. Debbie states: “I know from experience how tough the training years can be, and I’ve shaped my role around ensuring people have the support they need to succeed from application right through to qualification. Retaining eight of nine NQs this year is proof that our approach works. We want legal careers at Moore Barlow to be open to everyone with the ability and drive to succeed, and we’re excited to see this year’s cohort begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Moore Barlow is recognised for its strong, supportive culture, consistently praised for balancing high-quality legal expertise with a human-first ethos. With offices across the South and in London, the firm offers early-career lawyers the chance to thrive in a collaborative environment while taking on meaningful responsibility from day one.